We have done the research. Let us help you improve outcomes and reduce Hospital-Acquired Pressure Injuries.
Hospital-acquired conditions like pressure injuries require proactive measures and vigilant care protocols for prevention. Effective pressure ulcer prevention involves regular patient assessments and the implementation of tailored prevention plans.
HAPI shield is a company that specializes in pressure injury reduction in hospitals and long-term care facilities. We offer written workflows, learning modules, and in-person consultation services to decrease pressure injuries.
We are wound care nurses who knew HAPI reduction strategies could be made so much simpler and effective if staff were empowered with the right knowledge and training. As a critical care nurse, Rachael Grace has 4 years of experience working in CTICU, SICU, MICU, Trauma ICU, and wound care. Lauren has 10 years of experience in acute care, outpatient care, long-term care, and wound care. Together, we provide a wide array of expertise to the HAPI Shield reduction team.
To enhance patient safety with actionable knowledge, minimize liability and costs, and become the gold standard for pressure injury reduction.
HAPI Shield was founded by two certified wound care nurses who envisioned a better way to treat pressure injuries. Tackling pressure injuries is a complex problem, and they created a streamlined process that addresses systemic challenges, from policies and procedures to supply chain.
